SIM2 HT3000E 1080p is Cool but Pricey

Here's the new HT3000E 1080p DLP projector from home cinema gourmet house SIM2. Beyond looking great in Darth Vader's private screening room, the HT3000E comes with a technology called Unishape, which modulates the light intensity according to the image content "with millisecond precision, similar to a waveform generator." Jump to see what this means for image quality, its price and one image of its back.

Combined with a new color wheel, SIM2 says that Unishape also makes the HT3000E 40% brighter, with 60% less dithering and 15% more colors than their previous generation. For the stunning $20,000 price tag, it better come with an unlimited life supply of fresh popcorn and a foot massage with each movie.

Product page [SIM2 via AV Forums via T3]