SightFinder Uses Phone GPS to be Your Personal Tour Guide

Having GPS on your phone is a wonderful thing, and now it can be even better with GPS SightFinder, a software app that leverages your phone's onboard GPS and web capabilities to give you the skinny on sites and landmarks nearby. The Skylab Mobile Systems software shows you search results that you can sort by name or distance from your current location, and also shows you thumbnail images for many sightseeing attractions around the world.

How does it work?

It works by grabbing pictures and text from the Interwebs according to your current location, along with Wikipedia articles that explain exactly what it is you're looking at. Sheesh, it's like having your own personal tour guide right there in your pocket for $19.99.

