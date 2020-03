If you thought Helio was the only handheld device to have a dedicated MySpace app, think again. T-Mobile and Danger are planning to roll out a Sidekick MySpace app that lets you upload pics, edit profiles and do many of the things kids used to sneak into Apple stores for for.

Sidekick 3 and Sidekick iD users will be able to grab it, and the Sidekick Slide (a.k.a. Zante) will get this installed by default.

T-Mobile FAQ Page [T-Mobile via Boy Genius Report via Crunchgear]