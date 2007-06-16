Boy Genius and Engadget got their hands on some renders from Danger that seem to be the upcoming Sidekick 4 and Sidekick Slide. The Slide, seen in a domain registered by T-Mobile, looks to be fatter than the regular Sidekick 4/Sidekick 3 we've seen before.

The Sidekick 4, if these renders are correct, has a wide screen that fills out the entirety of the middle section, and pretty much keeps the same-ish face buttons as the 3. But with great messengers like the Helio Ocean upping the ante for QWERTY phones, what's the next gen going to bring to the table that we haven't already seen?

Sidekick RAZR, and Sidekick Slide surface [Boy Genius Report via Engadget Mobile]