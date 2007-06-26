Siberian Diamond Building Proves Siberians Are Pretty Crazy Too

If you thought the people of Dubai were the only ones who made crazy ass buildings, Siberians have a surprise for you. This diamond-like tower looks and reflects light like a "cut diamond", but actually absorbs enough energy to be self-sustainable thanks to solar light.

The tower's designed by architects at Foster+Partners, and is planned to be built next to Khanty Mansiysk in Siberia. If the plans are accurate, the tower sits on top of a hill and looks down upon the city like Zeus upon Olympus. That is, Zeus upon Olympus before Kratos comes up and tears him a new one with the Blades of Chaos.

Project Page [Foster and Partners via Sci Fi]