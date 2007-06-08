Shuttle and ESTI Create a Tube-Totin' Two-Headed Home Theater Monster

This prototype tube amp and PC combo from Shuttle (pictured at right) and ESTI (on the left) is fancy enough to call itself the Digital Video Opera (DVO) series. Don't be fooled by its old-school tubes, though, because when you team up these two tube-spangled boxes in the home theater, you get a Vista-running system with HDMI, 7.1 channel DTS, built-in Wi-Fi and a remote control.

You can't see in the pictures, but it has a front-mounted Vacuum Fluorescent Display (VFD) that really sells its tubular style. We're assuming that each unit is available in either black or silver so they actually do match each other, but neither company is talking about when we might see this pretty pair available in the real world, or at what price.

Tubes are back & custom XPCs crop up [Bit-Tech]