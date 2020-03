Airbus just got permission from the EASA (the Eurotrash FAA) to allow cellphones on European flights.

Right now, crew can set the devices to silent mode, which amounts to a data-only mode for EV-DO. But the notion of a plane full of yapping business dudes is terrifying, and this doesn't restrict people from using VoIP. Frankly, the only time I am not blogging or thinking about work is on a plane, so I'm not looking forward this.

What do you think?