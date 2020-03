Steve Ballmer said he wasn't worried about the iPhone and maybe the reason is this mysterious iPhone knockoff Sharp smartphone. It will be released in Japan on Willcom's PHS network, just like the Zero 3, and it will have a fantabulous 3-inch widescreen with a whooping 800 x 480 pixel resolution. Weighing 5.53 ounces, the 0.7-inch thick WM6 phone will run on a 520Mhz CPU but will only have 256MB of flash RAM storage.

