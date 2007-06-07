Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Shade Blade, Your On-Head Solar Power Station

shade_blade.jpgThe Shade Blade is a design concept touted as "the ultimate pair of sunglasses." The visor on top is a solar array, charging up batteries that can power a variety of plug-and-play modules.The designers say that someday small interchangeable devices will magically appear with on-board AM/FM, various two-way radios, a cellphone, and even vision transmission technology. And check out those built-in earphones, snaking their way around the bottom of your ear. Niiiice.

When they were designing this, did anyone consider that it's just extremely dopey looking? Well, looks aren't everything. – Charlie White

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

