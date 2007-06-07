Shade Blade, Your On-Head Solar Power Station

The Shade Blade is a design concept touted as "the ultimate pair of sunglasses." The visor on top is a solar array, charging up batteries that can power a variety of plug-and-play modules.The designers say that someday small interchangeable devices will magically appear with on-board AM/FM, various two-way radios, a cellphone, and even vision transmission technology. And check out those built-in earphones, snaking their way around the bottom of your ear. Niiiice.

When they were designing this, did anyone consider that it's just extremely dopey looking? Well, looks aren't everything.

Shade Blade [Ideawicket]