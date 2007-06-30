What are these people angry at? No, it isn't not being able to get an iPhone, it's not being able to get into the Apple store when they closed it down at 2PM to prepare for the 6PM launch. Apparently either some people's watches were a little off, or Apple closed the store down a little early, but they're pissed at not being able to get into the store. That's why we love SF—everyone always has things in perspective.
SF iPhone Store Closes to Much Moaning, Bitching, and Gnashing of Teeth
