Typical. While NY has sweaty Yankees fans like Greg Packer, SF's Apple store has Circus freaks. We're streaming live, but here are some shots of the folks in line, including Jerry, Mark, the hard-looking haircutter of few words, and the Peep Show Mini Golf (the circus folks who brought a 1-hole golf course with them.) And Merlin Mann is here. BTW, I'm on the sidewalk, next to the street. One of these Stockton street buses could easily jump the curb and wipe me out. More to come.
SF iPhone Line is a Friggin Circus (P.S. We're live)
