Sexy Plumber Babe Entices You to Flush Stuff

kohler_babe.jpgMeet Jo, a sexy babe masquerading as a plumber at the Kohler website—but we think she's a sultry little temptress. "Flushing is fun," she coos. "Pick an item." I got your item, right here. We're in love.

Click on an object in the scene, and then she sashays over, picks it up and drops it in the toilet, ready for you to flush. We especially like the way she giggles and asks you to "stop tickling" her when you mouse over her cuteness.

The point of all this? Kohler Class Five technology needs very little water to flush down even the biggest pinched loaves. That fancy toilet still has a hard time with that rubber ducky, though. – Charlie White

Jo wants to meet your friends [Kohler, via Neatorama]

