How many streams of water does it really take for you to get clean? For me, generally speaking, it's just one, but it seems that for some people they just need more. I guess that's the thinking behind the Kohler WaterHaven, a $3,300 shower with seven water outlets. In order to scrub the putrid stench of self-loathing from your body, you'll have two showerheads, four body sprays and one hand shower. Gee, seems totally worth it to me.

Product Page [via CrunchGear]