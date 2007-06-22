Sennheiser BW900 Bluetooth Headset Finally Available

We thought the BW900 Bluetooth headset from headphone company Sennheiser was available last year, but apparently it took another year for it to actually make it to maker. Reader Jonathan got one and unboxed it.

Jon says the unit has a 100 meter range (it's Class 1, Class 2 is only 10 meter) that can connect to multiple devices simultaneously. This means your desktop phone, your cellphone, and your PC can be toggled between. Lots of ports, and has "24 hour operation".

Sure, it's almost $300, but if you need a heavy duty Bluetooth headset this seems like the way to go.

Sennheiser Communications BW900 Unboxing [Schalliol]

Thanks Jonathan!