Self-Guided Mini Solar Car

The Mini Solar Car brings new meaning to "compact". Running a snug 33x22mm, it might not fit you wife/kids/self, but that's the price for carbon neutrality. As the rest of the world depends on fading fossil fuels to get them place to place, the power of the sun will make your car move automatically—that's right—no more pesky gas pedals or steering wheels. When it's sunny, you go do work. When it's not, you don't go to work. I don't know about you, dear readers, but I'm buying this car, moving to Seattle, and becoming a copyright attorney. $20 Product Page [via gadgetvenue]