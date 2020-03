The MOUTH on Bill Watkins, CEO of Seagate, never stops yapping and I love the guy for it. Last year, it was HDDs and porno, this year he's talking about the 10% drop in HDD prices industry wide over Q1 2007:

Some of my competitors went nuts on pricing... but, you know, we all peed in the pool

(Even though the market grew 17%, no one made any extra revenue.) Disk drive makers are just nuts, complains Seagate CEO [Uberpulse]