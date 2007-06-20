Sanyo Shows Off their PLC-XF47, the New World's Brightest Projector

This projector is for the videophile who lives in a glass house near the equator and is to cheep to buy blackout shades.

The Sanyo PLC-XF47 (Who comes up with these names?) is boasting a ridiculously high 15,000 lumen's. We can barley fathom how bright that must be, although what were they thinking keeping it at 1024x768? If we're going to spend 30-grand on a projector it better at least be 1920x1080. Although they did add wireless HD streaming. Look for it in October if you've got 30-grand lying around, or a bunch of credit cards taunting you.

Sanyo debuts "world's brightest" PLC-XF47 and PLC-XP100L projectors [Engadget]