Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sanyo Shows Off their PLC-XF47, the New World's Brightest Projector

sanyo-pro-projector-1.jpgThis projector is for the videophile who lives in a glass house near the equator and is to cheep to buy blackout shades.

The Sanyo PLC-XF47 (Who comes up with these names?) is boasting a ridiculously high 15,000 lumen's. We can barley fathom how bright that must be, although what were they thinking keeping it at 1024x768? If we're going to spend 30-grand on a projector it better at least be 1920x1080. Although they did add wireless HD streaming. Look for it in October if you've got 30-grand lying around, or a bunch of credit cards taunting you.– Benjamin Longo

Sanyo debuts "world's brightest" PLC-XF47 and PLC-XP100L projectors [Engadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles