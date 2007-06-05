Santa Rosa-based iMacs with Brushed Metal Frame on the Horizon?

Call it wishful thinking, but the folks at 9 to 5 Mac are reporting that Apple's new iMacs (which they say will debut at WWDC) will pack Intel's Santa Rosa technology and come in sizes larger than the current 24-inch model. Both are pretty safe assumptions, but what they'll look like is up in the air. Will they have brushed metal frames, will they resemble Apple's Cinema Displays, or is Apple dropping a completely new design on us? Only a few days before we officially find out.

