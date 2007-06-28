The crafty folks over at Mac Daddy World discovered that the new MacBook Pro's have a different iSight inside. The new version, manufactured by Micron, outputs images to a much improved 1280x1024. Although iApps, like iChat, don't yet take advantage of the increased resolution they're still stuck in VGA. But an upgrade's an upgrade, right? New MacBook Pros == New 1.3 MP Camera Sensor [Mac Daddy World via TUAW]
Santa Rosa MacBook Pro's Have a 1.3MP Camera Inside
