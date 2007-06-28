Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Santa Rosa MacBook Pro's Have a 1.3MP Camera Inside

popeyelaptop.jpgThe crafty folks over at Mac Daddy World discovered that the new MacBook Pro's have a different iSight inside. The new version, manufactured by Micron, outputs images to a much improved 1280x1024. Although iApps, like iChat, don't yet take advantage of the increased resolution they're still stuck in VGA. But an upgrade's an upgrade, right? New MacBook Pros == New 1.3 MP Camera Sensor [Mac Daddy World via TUAW]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles