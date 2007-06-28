SanDisk Crams Even More Bits Into Tiny microSDHC Memory Cards

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

sandiskmicroSDHC.jpgGood gawd, how much memory can they cram onto a tiny microSD card the size of a baby's fingernail? Way more than the number of angels that can dance on the head of a pin, because SanDisk just announced 6GB and 8GB microSDHC cards touted to give you the same amount of storage as the most voluminous iPhone. How's that for some me-too-ism?

Also along the ride is a 4GB Memory Stick Micro (M2) card, which the company says will cost you $100, but wasn't saying how much you'd have to spend for those 6GB and 8GB puppies. Before you decide to jump all over this, just make sure your device can handle the high-capacity (HC) cards. Expect to see all these jam-packed sticks making their debut later this year.

Press releases for 6GB - 8GB, and 4GB M2 cards [SanDisk]

