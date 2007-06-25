Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Samsung's 1.8" 64GB SSD Gets Mass-Production Go-Ahead

64GB-1.jpg Samsung has announced plans to put its 1.8-inch 64GB Solid State Drive into mass production. Consisting of 64 eight Gigabit single-level cell flash memory chips (each one's circuitry is 1/2500th the width of a human hair) the new SSDs will be making devices faster, more efficient, and should boost battery life by up to 20 per cent. This move makes the Korean company the largest producer of high-capacity SSDs worldwide.

SAMSUNG Mass Producing Industry's First 1.8-inch, 64GB Solid State Drive, Targeted for Notebook PCs [Press Release]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles