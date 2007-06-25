Samsung's 1.8" 64GB SSD Gets Mass-Production Go-Ahead

Samsung has announced plans to put its 1.8-inch 64GB Solid State Drive into mass production. Consisting of 64 eight Gigabit single-level cell flash memory chips (each one's circuitry is 1/2500th the width of a human hair) the new SSDs will be making devices faster, more efficient, and should boost battery life by up to 20 per cent. This move makes the Korean company the largest producer of high-capacity SSDs worldwide.
SAMSUNG Mass Producing Industry's First 1.8-inch, 64GB Solid State Drive, Targeted for Notebook PCs [Press Release]