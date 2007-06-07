Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Samsung VM-X300: From 'Off' to 'Record' in Three Seconds

VM_X300_001.jpg

Ooh, ooh ooh, all hail Samsung. Our top banana Koreans have brought out a new MP4 ASP camcorder that, although it looks like an electric shaver, can go from "Off" to "Record" (via "On," of course) in three seconds.VM_X300_002.jpg

That's good news for any men who are, shall we say, Quick Off The Mark, who are lining up for a post-chokey movie session with Paris Hilton, I suppose.

No news about price or availability - feel free to insert any "Paris is Cheap" jokes you may have lying around right here - but we'll keep you informed. Resolution is 720 x 480 pixels and it shoots 30 fps. That's the camera, you filthy moos. – Ad Dugdale

New camcorder by Samsung, the VM-X300 [Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles