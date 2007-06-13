Samsung Upstage Gets Flaming Red Paint Job

So it turns out the rumors were true. Samsung's two-faced phone, the music-playing Upstage, got a Ferrari-red paint job this morning.

The phone has a tiny LCD on one side (for making calls) and a bigger screen on its backside to show music info. Other features include Bluetooth 2.0 and access to Sprint's music store. The phone is out today on Sprint.

UPSTAGETM BY SAMSUNG, EXCLUSIVELY FROM SPRINT, NOW AVAILABLE WITH FASHIONABLE RED COLOR OPTION

Attractive and innovative dual-sided music phone follows up its award-winning debut with a new, vibrant look

UpStage by Samsung brings customers quick and easy access to Sprint's advanced music capabilities, including over-the-air song downloads

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., and DALLAS - June 13, 2007 - Starting Monday, customers will have a new choice to make when they purchase UpStage by Samsung as Sprint (NYSE: S) and Samsung Telecommunications America (Samsung) debut a vibrant red color option. UpStage by Samsung is the first dual-sided wireless phone in the U.S. designed to optimize music capabilities with the look of an MP3 player on one side and a phone on the other.

Since its debut in late March, UpStage by Samsung sales have exceeded expectations. In addition, UpStage has won the following industry awards: â€¢ Best Cellphone in CNET's Cream of the Crop awards during CTIA 2007 â€¢ Best Multimedia Phone in LAPTOP's "Best of CTIA 2007" Awards â€¢ Gadget of the Week from Popular Mechanics â€¢ Coolest New Product at CTIA from Network World â€¢ Mobiledia.com Editor's Choice Award

"Within its first few weeks of availability, UpStage became Sprint's best-selling music phone and our leading Power Vision device. We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to this innovative music phone," said Oliver Valente, senior vice president for Product Management and Development for Sprint. "Our customers appreciate that UpStage makes the mobile music experience fully wireless without the need for cables or wires to download songs or listen to music on your phone."

Operating on the Sprint Mobile Broadband network, UpStage by Samsung provides easy access to Sprint's exclusive multimedia content, including Sprint Music Store. Sprint Music Store provides customers with quick over-the-air music downloads of full-length songs for just 99 cents.

UpStage by Samsung is the first Sprint phone to offer the following features designed to make mobile music more entertaining than ever: â€¢ Sprint Music Manager, powered by Smith Micro, gives users the power to quickly and simply transfer, or "sideload," unprotected songs from a PC to the handset via a USB cable. Provided on an enclosed CD-ROM, Music Manager also allows songs to be managed on the PC through an intuitive interface.

â€¢ Advanced Stereo Bluetooth 2.0 with Bluetooth caller ID enables the user to identify callers with a spoken voice while they listen to music. â€¢ UpStage by Samsung gives users the power to multitask with the ability to play music in background mode while also using the phone for text messaging, playing games or surfing the Internet.

"Samsung is excited to give our loyal customers a new look to this revolutionary union of voice, form and music." said Peter Skarzynski, senior vice president of Strategy at Samsung Telecommunications America. "The red UpStage offers a bright display of color on the outside combined with high-profile music access, messaging and multitasking capabilities on the inside."

Additional features available on UpStage by Samsung include a 1.3MP camera and camcorder, MicroSD card slot that can support up to 2GB of external memory, an easy-to-access keyguard switch to prevent accidental dialing, and Wireless Backup to quickly restore contact information if your phone is lost or stolen.

An extended battery wallet is included with the phone to increase talk time up to approximately 6.3 hours or 16 hours of music listening. Dual battery gauges show remaining battery life in the extended battery wallet and the internal battery. The phone also comes packaged with a 64MB MicroSD memory card, USB cable, 3.5mm adapter with microphone for standard music headphones and accessories, the Sprint Music Manager application on CD-ROM and a Quick Tips guide.

UpStage by Samsung measures 4.07" x 1.73" x 0.37" and weighs just 2.57 ounces. UpStage by Samsung is currently priced at $99 with a two-year service agreement and $50 service credit. The red color option joins black in Sprint retail stores, www.sprint.com and 1-800-SPRINT1 on June 18.

About Sprint Nextel

Sprint Nextel offers a comprehensive range of wireless and wireline communications services bringing the freedom of mobility to consumers, businesses and government users. Sprint Nextel is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including two robust wireless networks serving more than 53.6 million customers at the end of the first quarter 2007; industry-leading mobile data services; instant national and international walkie-talkie capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. For more information, visit www.sprint.com.

About Samsung Telecommunications America Samsung Telecommunications America, LLC, a Dallas-based subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., researches, develops and markets wireless handsets and telecommunications products throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.samsungwireless.com.

About Samsung Electronics Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in semiconductor, telecommunication, digital media and digital convergence technologies with 2006 parent company sales of US$63.4 billion and net income of US$8.5 billion. Employing approximately 138,000 people in 124 offices in 56 countries, the company consists of five main business units: Digital Media Business, LCD Business, Semiconductor Business, Telecommunication Network Business and Digital Appliance Business. Recognized as one of the fastest growing global brands, Samsung Electronics is a leading producer of digital TVs, memory chips, mobile phones and TFT-LCDs. For more information, please visit www.samsung.com.

###