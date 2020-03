Samsung have just announced news of an 82-inch monitor which will go on sale in Korea in November of this year. The 820DXn's integrated wireless system solutions mean that you can control it via your PC, and its price will probably be too much for mere gamers to dream about. Contrast ratio is 1200:1, brightness is 600cd/m2, and there's a 178-degrees wide viewing angle.

Samsung readies full HD 82-inch 820DXn LCD monitor [Born Rich]