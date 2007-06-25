Samsung SGH-F210 More Useful than Kate Moss

Samsung has been showing off its new music phone, the F210, at CommunicAsia. Measuring just 88 x 31 x 20mm, this skinny little cell has 1GB memory, but room for another 2GB thanks to its micro SD card slot. Basic extras include a 2 megapixel camera, USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 2.0.

This is definitely a girlyphone (the keyboard is narrower than most so anyone with sausage fingers will find it a bore) but its metallic dial pad and easy-use menu make it a breeze to use. But, given that You Know What is launching this Friday, is anyone even interested in this?

It's also got a background music play function and a music library of 3D sound effects. Hello? Is anyone there? No, thought not.

