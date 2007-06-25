Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Samsung SGH-F210 More Useful than Kate Moss

p1111.jpg Samsung has been showing off its new music phone, the F210, at CommunicAsia. Measuring just 88 x 31 x 20mm, this skinny little cell has 1GB memory, but room for another 2GB thanks to its micro SD card slot. Basic extras include a 2 megapixel camera, USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 2.0.p222.jpg

This is definitely a girlyphone (the keyboard is narrower than most so anyone with sausage fingers will find it a bore) but its metallic dial pad and easy-use menu make it a breeze to use. But, given that You Know What is launching this Friday, is anyone even interested in this?

p3333.jpg It's also got a background music play function and a music library of 3D sound effects. Hello? Is anyone there? No, thought not.

Samsung SH-F210 Music Phone debuts at CommunicAsia [New Launches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles