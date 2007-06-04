Samsung Launches the SGH-E590, World Keeps Watching iPhone Ads

Here's the new 2.32-ounce Samsung SGH-E590. Designed by Jasper Morrison, the SGH-E590 has... hrmm... things. You know. A screen. Some buttons. A camera, too. It has panorama functions and stuff. And it comes with a special rubberized bean bag that acts as a tripod or something. And... whatever. Not even the mention of a rubberized tripod excites me after the new Messiah-Phone ads. Still, a nice minimalist cellphone that comes loaded with features.
It will be out in Asia and Europe this June, but who cares: the American people will have the iPhone! Or at least, some ads. Extra pics and complete features of the Samsung SGH-E590 after the jump.
SGH-E590 Specifications
Standard GPRS Class 10 / EDGE / Tri-Band (900/1800/1900)
Camera 3.0 Megapixel Auto focus Camera with half shutter Intuitive Camera UI / Panorama shot
Display 262144 Color TFT Screen (220x220 pixels. 1.79")
Features Music player (MP3/AAC/AAC+/e-AAC+/wma) Bluetooth 2.0/ USB 2.0 Voice streaming & Messaging / Video recording 90 MB / External Memory Slot
Size 94x42x13.5mm
Weight 2.32 ounces