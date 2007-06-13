Samsung Gives the T9 a Plus with Wireless Gaming

Samsung is dropping an upgraded version of their T9 music phone, dubbed the T9+, that features some additional wireless sharing features. It's got the Zuney song-sharing functions that the last incarnation had, and it ups the ante by allowing wireless games to be played with anyone else with a T9+ within 30 feet. There are already a few multiplayer games made for it, with more on the way. It's all well and good, although I think you'd be hard pressed to find a situation where you're with a group of people where multiple T9+'s will be present.

It's headed to Korea first, with English software updates coming soon to prep for a North American version.

MobileWhack [via Electronista]