Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Samsung Celebrates Shifting One Million Miniskirts, Parties with Laydeez in Miniskirts

SCH_C220_004.jpg

At the beginning of this month, Charlie touched on the latest Miniskirt phone from Samsung. Well, to celebrate the fact that one million units have been shifted in Korea since its launch, the company had a lay-dee party.

Personally, I think something like this is great - I mean, there's only so many black geek tee-shirts that us gurlz can put up with, so a line of all of this summer's key fashion looks (Suspenders! Sixties Shifts! Slogan tees! Spots! Ow-My-Eyes Graphic Prints!) can only be a good thing. You want more lay-dee shots? Of course you do...SCH_C220_001.jpg

SCH_C220_003.jpg

Hurrah for lay-deez! And hurrah for Gizmodo readers! Lordy-pie, it's good to be back. – Ad Dugdale

Mini skirts for all!! [Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles