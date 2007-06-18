Babe Shots Make It Official: Samsung YP-U3 MP3 Player Sees Light Of Day

A leak or two was sprung about the Samsung YP-U3 MP3 player last month, but we didn't have such pretty pictures available then. Now it's official, the USB player from Sammy that supports 66 hours of voice recording and has an FM tuner was officially rolled out, and look at that quintet of eye-popping colors. Jump for a product shot and another one of those classic Samsung babe pics. We certainly like that rad-looking blue light atop this unusually thin stick of gum some wags have likened to a home pregnancy test. Looks like a good form factor to us, though, tiny but not too small to have an OLED screen on board. Take your pick of 1GB, 2GB or 4GB capacities, but Samsung isn't saying anything about pricing or US availability yet.

