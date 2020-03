TrustedReviews (with that name, you know you must trust them) just tested one of those mythical Solid State Drives that everybody announces but nobody actually seems to get. This 32GB Samsung SSD has an EIDE interface, which won't work with most modern laptops, but "its super fast access times are going to give you a nice boost in performance." Sounds like a good way to give a speed bump to your old notebook.

Samsung 32GB Solid State Drive [TrustedReviews]