Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Salient Wireless Pen Mouse Doubles as Dildo

salient_penmouse_front.jpgFor those artists whose desire of a fat pen is accompanied by the need for a two-button scrolling mouse, Salient Tech swoops in with the VM-203, a wireless pen mouse with 1000dpi resolution. It's designed to be easy to use, with its rubberized grip and rounded ergonomic shape, but to us it just looks like it's too big. Couldn't they have slimmed it down a bit? Maybe it's actually not fat enough for its obvious secondary use. Wonder if it vibrates.

It's a valiant effort, though, with a light weight of just over an ounce and internal optics that can still work even on curved or soft surfaces.

Our resident expert pixel pushers here said they wouldn't be caught dead with such a clunky device, but it's your choice, and if it doesn't work out, you could always use it for stress relief. Use it with a Mac or PC, but consider a Wacom tablet first. – Charlie White

Wireless pen mouse for designers [AVing]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles