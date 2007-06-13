Safari for Windows, Bugs-a-Plenty

Now it makes sense why Apple released Safari for Windows. Steve must love his Windows security jokes so much that he decided Apple should create a browser that exploits them even more.

Currently only six bugs have been found. Four involving Safari crashing & two that allow remote code to be launched. Currently there's no official word on whether or not these can be recreated on its OS X counterpart. So for now we'll call this a sneak attack, or maybe a beta. Yeah, beta sounds better

Security researchers: Safari for Windows not so secure [CNet]