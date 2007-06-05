Rumour: Wii Getting Hard Drive at E3

This is a very shaky rumor, but Computer and Video games claims they have some info about an upcoming hard-drive add-on for the Wii.

They claim that since Neo Geo's Wii Virtual Console games are up to 330MB, there's not a whole lot of space on the console's current storage system to hold it. Therefore, Nintendo is going to release a hard-drive add-on.

Seems reasonable to us, but until there's some solid info to back this up with, we're going to call this a big fat rumor.

Wii hard drive on the way? [Computer and Video Games via Kotaku]