Rumour: Verizon Getting Updated VX8550 Chocolate

Those of you lured into buying an LG Chocolate by its good-looking exterior but shafted by its hard-to-use touch controls have a new option coming soon. The soon-to-arrive LG VX8550 looks to be an upgrade of the old Chocolate, and has actual Send and End buttons where the touch garbage was before.

Not much other stuff in the way of details now, but keep an eye out if you're still into the Chocolate's design but hate the fact that you can't use it very well.

