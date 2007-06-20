Rumour: Nintendo Working on iPhone Games

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

steve-mario-apple-nintendo.jpgAn eyebrow-raising rumor has it that Nintendo and Apple have teamed up to bring games to the iPhone, with $29 Nintendo games coming to the touchscreen device within a few months of launch. The games are said to use a touchscreen d-pad for control, although what kinds of games the big N will make aren't made clear.

OK, what?Using a touchscreen keyboard will be annoying enough, but trying to play videogames using touchscreen controls? That sounds downright infuriating. And since when did Nintendo make games for anything but Nintendo systems? And don't they already have a portable device with a touchscreen that's insanely popular? There's not a lot that makes sense in this rumor, and as much as the Apple and Nintendo fanboy populations would explode in ecstasy if it happened, it seems like a big steamy pile of wishful thinking to me. We'll see, I guess. –Adam Frucci

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

