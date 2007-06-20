Rumour: Nintendo Working on iPhone Games

An eyebrow-raising rumor has it that Nintendo and Apple have teamed up to bring games to the iPhone, with $29 Nintendo games coming to the touchscreen device within a few months of launch. The games are said to use a touchscreen d-pad for control, although what kinds of games the big N will make aren't made clear.

OK, what?Using a touchscreen keyboard will be annoying enough, but trying to play videogames using touchscreen controls? That sounds downright infuriating. And since when did Nintendo make games for anything but Nintendo systems? And don't they already have a portable device with a touchscreen that's insanely popular? There's not a lot that makes sense in this rumor, and as much as the Apple and Nintendo fanboy populations would explode in ecstasy if it happened, it seems like a big steamy pile of wishful thinking to me. We'll see, I guess.

No Heat [via Mac Daily News]