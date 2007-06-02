Rumour: New MacBook Pros Next Week

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

It's rumor time again, and we'd be doing you a disservice if we didn't tell you about the latest one involving MacBook Pros. Mac4ever says they had a tip from a French reseller about ordering new MacBook Pros. The reseller made the order "blind," as in they didn't know what the new specs were going to be, but that it coincides with Apple's Educational Back to School Program starting next week.

To recap the rumor: Tuesday June 5, new MacBook Pros, unknown specs. That is all. – Jason Chen

New MacBook Pros on Tuesday, June 5th 2007? [Updated] [MacRumors]

