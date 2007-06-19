Rumour: Apple iMac Getting Summer Refresh

Seeing as the MacBook Pro already got their Santa Rosa CPU upgrade, there's no reason why Apple's desktop iMacs wouldn't get theirs soon as well, but AppleInsider is claiming the refresh will come sometime around mid-to-late summer. That's end of July into mid-August, for those of you unfamiliar with what months summer consists of.

AI is saying Apple will release radically changed 20-inch and 24-inch iMacs, possibly those brushed metal ones we were talking about earlier this month. The 17-inch model, however, seems to be ignored and may be dropped entirely.

Apple's iMac overhaul tracking for mid-to-late summer [Apple Insider]