Rumour: 360 Core $200

Mark this as extremely questionable, but Bloggingstocks.com says it's legit. The word on the street is that Microsoft is dropping the Xbox 360 core system to $200. That's right a 360 for $50 less than a Wii.

If this turns out to be true, it'd be a great way to pick a "baby elite" (Core 360+120GB Drive) for only $380. While not much else is known right now, we'll be sure to let you guys know the second we hear anything else.

AU: If such a thing came about, we'd hope to see a local reflection pretty soon after it dropped in the US.

Microsoft's Xbox 360 sees significant price cut [Bloggingstocks]