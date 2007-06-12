Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Rumour: 360 Core $200

xbox360priceslash.jpg Mark this as extremely questionable, but Bloggingstocks.com says it's legit. The word on the street is that Microsoft is dropping the Xbox 360 core system to $200. That's right a 360 for $50 less than a Wii.

If this turns out to be true, it'd be a great way to pick a "baby elite" (Core 360+120GB Drive) for only $380. While not much else is known right now, we'll be sure to let you guys know the second we hear anything else.– Ben Longo

AU: If such a thing came about, we'd hope to see a local reflection pretty soon after it dropped in the US. -SB

Microsoft's Xbox 360 sees significant price cut [Bloggingstocks]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles