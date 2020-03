As far as geek side tables go, surely this is a winner. But at US$600, it's probably better to take it as inspiration for a bit of home handy work. Particularly because this would really rock if you turned one side into a set of drawers, or gave it a secret internal compartment, or something other than it just being a solid block table.

I think it's time I start my own line of geek furniture.

Product Page [Babesta via BabyGadget]