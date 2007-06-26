"Rocobo" Will Love You Even If You Hate It

If you're the kind of person who is always at your computer, you might want to look into importing a Rocobo. Due out in August in Japan for around $11, the little boxy bot will keep you company on cold, late nights—through the good times as well as the bad. Treat Rocobo poorly and it'll shake around or swing its arms. Treat your Rocobo right, however, and you might just hear a little melody for your efforts, a fortune, or a smile on its LCD face. How are you going to treat yours?

Product page [Amazon Japan via <3yen]