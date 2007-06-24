Rockband Drums Revealed (Kind of...)

Some of you may not know about Rockband—but it's the follow up to the Guitar Hero series in which instead of only playing guitar/bass tracks, a whole band of otaku can join forces to virtually rock. MTV believes it may be the new paradigm in experiencing music, just as their own product was 20 some years ago.

Here are the drums, as presented for the first time. It looks like red, yellow green and blue rims will define the various drum types in a marching band quad drums layout.

So there's potential. We'll see how they play.

AU: The image actually says that this ISN'T what the drums will look like, but rather a recreation of the prototype kit the guys at Game Informer saw.

Rock Band DRUMS! [via digg]