Robotic Venus Flytrap

fly1.jpgThe Fly Catcher is an automated fly killer modeled after the Venus Fly Trap...or that plant from Little Shop of Horrors...we can't be certain.

The mouth is filled with a non-toxic substance that is irresistible to flies. When these flies/sometimes Jeff Goldblum creep in for their fix, one of two sensors is tripped and jaws slam shut. After a moment, the jaws reopen to a loud, AAA-powered electronic belch sure to entertain your friends (for 2 minutes before you annoy the hell out of them when you won't stop playing with it).

The vendor calls the trap a "frivolous, yet somewhat practical solution to the summer fly problem," and we can't agree more. About $30.

