Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Robotic Display Mount Makes Life Easy

lcd_mount.jpgThis motorized screen mount can tilt and swivel that flat panel display so that every seat in your living room can be the sweet spot. It fits displays from 37 to 63 inches, and give you 7 degrees of tilt up and 25 degrees down. The right-to-left swivel action is a full 56 degrees, too. Plus, it telescopes away from the wall, giving you a choice of snuggling that screen up close to the wall at 4.6 inches or pushing out to a full 12 inches.

We've seen some of these motorized display mounts before, but this one has some clean design and a hidden cable management system. Is this way cool or what?

We were all over it until we saw its shocking price tag, $1300. If you can get past that huge number, you'll notice that this one has it all, complete with an IR remote control, an RS-232 port and construction that must be heavy duty because the thing weighs a full 65 pounds. Or, you could save your $1400 and just rotate that TV by hand. – Charlie White

Product Page [Smarthome]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles