Ring the Changes (and Scare the Neighbours' Kids) with a USB Doorbell

Got a fever? I have, and the only prescription is DOORBELL - namely, this USB one from ReBell. Connect it up to your laptop or PC and download whatever sound you want to hear when your bell is pressed. Then fix it to the wall and connect it to your existing low-voltage doorbell wiring system.

Quick question. What would you have to herald the arrival of The Fuzz/Your Mom/Repossessions-R-Us at your door? Would it be Ring My Bell by Anita Ward? Jack Nicholson doing "Heeeere's Johnny!" in The Shining? Something from Ringo Starr's solo oeuvre? Personally, I'd have another Jack - White Stripes' Jack White - doing My Doorbell if I bought this - but then again, I wouldn't shell out, because it's $100 and I'm a tight-fisted git. – Ad Dugdale

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

