Riding Vacuum Lets Kids Help Out With the Housework

Here's a great lesson to teach your kids: Why walk when you can ride? But Kristina Andersson's design concept for a riding vacuum cleaner encourages the young 'uns to help out with the housework, even if it's at a snail's pace. Jump for one more pic. There are no controls to accelerate or brake, so it's either one of those kiddie conveyances the little tykes will push along themselves, or it's a robotic vacuum cleaner like a Roomba. But if its battery lasts about like a Dustbuster's, the kid's not going be vacuuming for much longer than five minutes. Cute idea, though.

