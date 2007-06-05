Richest Man in India Building a 60-story Home

The richest man in India is building a 60-story home for himself and the 600 people who serve him. Yeah, 600. It'll include 6 floors of parking space for his cars, 3 helipads, elevated gardens, and a health club. The square footage is greater than that of Versailles, and while the architecture looks pretty cool, it's excessive to the point of being really disgusting.

It's seeing things like this that make me admire Bill Gates and his foundation even more. Talk about contrast.

