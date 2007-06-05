RIAA Accused of Extortion, Conspiracy, Being Jerks

Ha! The RIAA, the group that everyone loves to hate, is getting accused in court of both extortion and conspiracy.

AU: The magic of 'fair trade' means we are more and more under threat by RIAA nutters. So you gotta love seeing someone fight back. Let's just hope they've got the balls/funds to take it all the way.

The accusations are being made as a counterclaim in a suit initiated by the RIAA in Tampa, Florida. Check it:

In the case of UMG v. Del Cid, the defendant has filed the following five (5) counterclaims against the RIAA, under Florida, federal, and California law: 1. Trespass 2. Computer Fraud and Abuse (18 USC 1030) 3. Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices (Fla. Stat. 501.201) 4. Civil Extortion (CA Penal Code 519 & 523) 5. Civil Conspiracy involving (a) use of private investigators without license in violation of Fla. Stat. Chapter 493; (b) unauthorized access to a protected computer system, in interstate commerce, for the purpose of obtaining information in violation of 18 U.S.C. Â§ 1030 (a)(2)(C); (c) extortion in violation of Ca. Penal Code Â§Â§ 519 and 523; and (d) knowingly collecting an unlawful consumer debt, and using abus[ive]means to do so, in violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. Â§ 1692a et seq. and Fla. Stat. Â§ 559.72 et seq.

Seems about right to us. Here's hoping justice prevails and the RIAA has to reap what they've sown.

Recording Industry vs the People [via Consumerist]