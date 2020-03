Apparently this is a "rescue robot." It rolls into dangerous places and picks up injured people. The problem is, you need to be uninjured enough to get on this tiny robot and squat down in order for it to get you out of harms way.

Am I not seeing something? How could this rescue anyone? I prefer the Japanese corpse dragging robot, as at least that one could do the job it was designed to do.

Hanool to introduce its rescue robot 'Hanuri-RT' [Aving]