Zune Insider just shouted to the world that the red Zune—seen much prettier here in their official ad shots—will be available via Target and Amazon starting June 10.

If there's one thing we have to hand to Zune guys, it's that they really know how to pick good looking colors for their players. We're totally in the mood for some juicy, delicious fruit right now.

First Images of Red on BET.com [Zune Insider via Zune Online]