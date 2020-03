Andrew Green, he of the FloatingCat blog, has been in the kitchen baking like you wouldn't believe. And here it is, the Transformer cake.

Based on the 1984 version of Optimus Prime, it cost Andrew and his lady, Jessica, $85, and was four hours in the planning and 22 hours in the making. The key question here, though, is how many hours in the eating?

The finished cake, G1 Toy, and cartoon based toy [Flickr via Floating Cat]